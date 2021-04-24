Special By By Markos Papadatos 44 mins ago in Music On April 23, Sir Tom Jones released his new studio album "Surrounded By Time" via BMG Records. Digital Journal has the scoop. Equally noteworthy is the vivacious "No Hole In My Head" and the haunting Todd Snider-penned tune "Talking Reality Television Blues." He slows down the tempo on "I Won't Lie" and it is followed by the sultry "This is the Sea." "Samson And Delilah" is bound to become a favorite among the fans, which will make them clap along to it. After "Ol' Mother Earth," the 12-track album closes with the inspirational, piano-laden "I'm Growing Old" and "Lazurus Man," where he leaves his listeners yearning for more. Surrounded By Time is available on digital service providers by The Verdict Overall, Sir Tom Jones proves that he is like fine wine on this new album, where he only gets better with age and experience. His voice is as rich and resonant as ever, and each song on this musical effort has its own identity, thus making it hard to select a personal favorite track. It is worthy of recognition at a future Grammy Awards ceremony. Surrounded By Time is solid from start to finish, and it garners an A rating. Sir Tom Jones Rick Guest The album was co-produced by Ethan Johns and Mark Woodward, and it is highly eclectic. It opens with the slow-moving yet harking ballad "I Won’t Crumble With You If You Fall," which instantly lures listeners in this collection. It immediately breaks into the expressive "The Windmills Of Your Mind" and he picks up the pace with the uplifting and sassy "Pop Star."Equally noteworthy is the vivacious "No Hole In My Head" and the haunting Todd Snider-penned tune "Talking Reality Television Blues." He slows down the tempo on "I Won't Lie" and it is followed by the sultry "This is the Sea." "Samson And Delilah" is bound to become a favorite among the fans, which will make them clap along to it.After "Ol' Mother Earth," the 12-track album closes with the inspirational, piano-laden "I'm Growing Old" and "Lazurus Man," where he leaves his listeners yearning for more.Surrounded By Time is available on digital service providers by clicking here Overall, Sir Tom Jones proves that he is like fine wine on this new album, where he only gets better with age and experience. His voice is as rich and resonant as ever, and each song on this musical effort has its own identity, thus making it hard to select a personal favorite track. It is worthy of recognition at a future Grammy Awards ceremony. Surrounded By Time is solid from start to finish, and it garners an A rating. More about tom jones, Album, surrounded by time, Sir tom jones Album surrounded by time Sir