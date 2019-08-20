Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Philly based singer-songwriter Mutlu released his latest EP "Good Trouble" on August 9 via his independent record label. Rock and Roll Hall of Famer The EP closes with the nonchalant "Work for It" and on a refreshing note with "Oh My Girl," where he leaves his listening audience wanting to hear more. Good Trouble is available on The Verdict Overall, Mutlu delivers on his newest EP Good Trouble. It has an easy listening and soothing vibe to it that will help pacify his listeners. It will resonate well with fand and listeners. Good Trouble garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. To learn more about singer-songwriter Mutlu and his new music, check out his This diverse seven-track collection opens with "Lifeline," where he will make his listeners clap along with him, and it is followed by the laid-back and mellow "Not Escapable," as well as "95 To 5," which has a neat groove to it. He allows his rich, crisp vocals to shine on "Scarred," where Mutlu is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable.Rock and Roll Hall of Famer John Oates of the acclaimed duo Daryl Hall and John Oates joins him on "Nothing in This Whole Wide World," which helps elevate an already noteworthy tune to a higher level.The EP closes with the nonchalant "Work for It" and on a refreshing note with "Oh My Girl," where he leaves his listening audience wanting to hear more.Good Trouble is available on iTunes and on Spotify Overall, Mutlu delivers on his newest EP Good Trouble. It has an easy listening and soothing vibe to it that will help pacify his listeners. It will resonate well with fand and listeners. Good Trouble garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.To learn more about singer-songwriter Mutlu and his new music, check out his official website and his Facebook page More about Mutlu, good trouble, Ep, Singersongwriter Mutlu good trouble Ep Singersongwriter