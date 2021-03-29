Email
article imageReview: Singer-songwriter Kate Grahn releases eclectic 'Ragdoll' debut EP Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Rising singer-songwriter Kate Grahn released her impressive "Ragdoll" EP in mid-March of 2021. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Her breakthrough EP opens with "Untangling," and it is followed by the sassy "The Name" and the sultry "Into You." She showcases her wide vocal range in "Greyhound," and it closes with the atmospheric "Glass" and the soaring title track "Ragdoll."
Ragdoll is available on Apple Music, Deezer, and Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Kate Grahn delivers on her debut Ragdoll EP. It encompasses elements of alternative, rock, indie, soul, and pop music. Grahn's future in the music and entertainment industry should be bright and promising.
Every song on her Ragdoll EP has its own identity, where there is something in it for everybody. It is worth more than just a passing glance, and this EP garners two thumbs up.
To learn more about singer-songwriter Kate Grahn and her new music, follow her on Instagram and Twitter.
Kate Grahn releases Ragdoll
Kate Grahn releases 'Ragdoll'
Kate Grahn
More about Kate Grahn, Ep, ragdoll, Singersongwriter
 
