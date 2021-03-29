Her breakthrough EP opens with "Untangling," and it is followed by the sassy "The Name" and the sultry "Into You." She showcases her wide vocal range in "Greyhound," and it closes with the atmospheric "Glass" and the soaring title track "Ragdoll."
Ragdoll
is available on Apple Music
, Deezer
, and Spotify
.
The Verdict
Overall, Kate Grahn
delivers on her debut Ragdoll
EP. It encompasses elements of alternative, rock, indie, soul, and pop music. Grahn's future in the music and entertainment industry should be bright and promising.
Every song on her Ragdoll
EP has its own identity, where there is something in it for everybody. It is worth more than just a passing glance, and this EP garners two thumbs up.
