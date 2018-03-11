Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Wantagh - On March 10, the acclaimed Irish-American band Shilelagh Law headlined Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh, just in time for Saint Patrick Day's. When Shilelagh Law took the stage, a little after 10 p.m., their presence was met with a raucous response from their Long Island audience. Richard Popovic nailed the lead vocals, and he accompanied himself on acoustic guitar. Denny McCarthy was superb on violin and flute, while Kevin McCarthy delivered on accordion and vocals. Terry Brennan rocked the percussion, and bassist Stephen Gardner proved to be "all about the bass." They opened with a glorious version of "Linger" by The Cranberries, which was simply divine, as everybody was reciting the lyrics verbatim. The flute playing by McCarthy was hypnotic, and it was the perfect tribute to the late Cranberries front-woman Dolores O'Riordan. "Now, let's get drunk tonight," they said, and they immediately broke into other impressive Irish-American tunes, many of which were originals, and they also threw in a few covers (Dropkick Murphys). Their set was upbeat, fun and memorable. Their fans at Mulcahy's, many of which were New York City firefighters (FDNY), and local/volunteer firefighters on Long Island, were with them every step of the way. Shilelagh Law knows how to command the stage. The Verdict Overall, Shilelagh Law is comprised of very talented musicians and charismatic performers. Their passion for their music and love for their craft is evident. They were able to get the Irish-American party started at Mulcahy's, and put everybody in the St. Patty's Day spirit. Their live show garnered an A rating. To learn more about Shilelagh Law and their music, check out their Long Island singer-songwriter Ricky Roche served as their opening act, who was able to warm up the stage with remarkable acoustic versions of such tunes as "Piano Man" (Billy Joel), "Round Here" (Florida Georgia Line), "Wonderwall" (Oasis), and "You Broke Up With Me" (Walker Hayes), among countless others. Roche closed with Kid Rock and Sheryl Crow's "Picture," where he sang both parts (male and female) with equal ease, and made it seem effortless.When Shilelagh Law took the stage, a little after 10 p.m., their presence was met with a raucous response from their Long Island audience.Richard Popovic nailed the lead vocals, and he accompanied himself on acoustic guitar. Denny McCarthy was superb on violin and flute, while Kevin McCarthy delivered on accordion and vocals. Terry Brennan rocked the percussion, and bassist Stephen Gardner proved to be "all about the bass."They opened with a glorious version of "Linger" by The Cranberries, which was simply divine, as everybody was reciting the lyrics verbatim. The flute playing by McCarthy was hypnotic, and it was the perfect tribute to the late Cranberries front-woman Dolores O'Riordan."Now, let's get drunk tonight," they said, and they immediately broke into other impressive Irish-American tunes, many of which were originals, and they also threw in a few covers (Dropkick Murphys). Their set was upbeat, fun and memorable.Their fans at Mulcahy's, many of which were New York City firefighters (FDNY), and local/volunteer firefighters on Long Island, were with them every step of the way. Shilelagh Law knows how to command the stage.Overall, Shilelagh Law is comprised of very talented musicians and charismatic performers. Their passion for their music and love for their craft is evident. They were able to get the Irish-American party started at Mulcahy's, and put everybody in the St. Patty's Day spirit. Their live show garnered an A rating.To learn more about Shilelagh Law and their music, check out their official website , and their Facebook page More about Shilelagh Law, Band, mulcahy's, wantagh Shilelagh Law Band mulcahy s wantagh