Special By By Markos Papadatos 11 mins ago in Music On April 19, nine-time Grammy winner Sheryl Crow released her new duet, "Redemption Day," which is a collaboration with the late Johnny Cash. "Redemption Day" will be featured on her upcoming studio album, which will be released late summer via The Valory Music Company. She was inspired to write this song after Crow visited Bosnia with Hillary Clinton, who was a then-First lady. Crow played for troops in military bases and met with families. Fast forward to 2003, and the song "Redemption Day" caught the attention of Johnny Cash, who wanted to talk to Crow about the tune. After he wholeheartedly believed in the song, he recorded it, but his rendition wasn't released until his 2010 posthumous studio offering, American VI: Ain't No Grave. During her tour in 2014, Crow would perform the song as a duet with Cash thanks to the help of modern technology onstage. She subsequently approached his estate with the idea of re-doing this song as a collaboration of both of their vocals for her forthcoming album. "Redemption Day" is available on iTunes and on Spotify. The Verdict Overall, "Redemption Day" by Sheryl Crow and the late Johnny Cash is a solid collaboration. It deserves to be nominated for "Vocal Event of the Year" at a future Country Music Association (CMA) or Academy of Country Music (ACM) award ceremony. This performance is too huge to be ignored. It garners an A rating. This song originally appeared on Crow's self-titled studio album back in 1996. Crow's voice shines on this re-recorded piano-driven ballad, and the voice of the late Johnny Cash helps elevate it to a higher level, which makes it even more raw and authentic.