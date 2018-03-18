The song is spitfire, edgy and it showcases Sherry Lynn's
country rock side. It has a Miranda Lambert
("Gunpowder and Lead") vibe to it. Lynn collaborated on this single with producer Christos Gatzimos (the son of Grand Ole Opry star Crystal Gayle).
"Bang Bang" was released on the independent record label, Steal Heart Music
, and it is available on iTunes
. It is a track on a forthcoming studio album by Sherry Lynn.
The country songstress is performing shows all over New Jersey, where country fans and listeners can enjoy "Bang Bang" in a live setting.
The Verdict
Overall, it is great to hear new music from Sherry Lynn
. "Bang Bang" is feisty and fun, and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
To learn more about country songstress Sherry Lynn
, her single and her concerts, check out her official website
and Facebook page
.