Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Sherry Lynn is back with a 'Bang' with new country single Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
Country songstress Sherry Back is back with her latest radio single "Bang Bang," which was released to radio on February 22.
The song is spitfire, edgy and it showcases Sherry Lynn's country rock side. It has a Miranda Lambert ("Gunpowder and Lead") vibe to it. Lynn collaborated on this single with producer Christos Gatzimos (the son of Grand Ole Opry star Crystal Gayle).
"Bang Bang" was released on the independent record label, Steal Heart Music, and it is available on iTunes. It is a track on a forthcoming studio album by Sherry Lynn.
The country songstress is performing shows all over New Jersey, where country fans and listeners can enjoy "Bang Bang" in a live setting.
The Verdict
Overall, it is great to hear new music from Sherry Lynn. "Bang Bang" is feisty and fun, and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
To learn more about country songstress Sherry Lynn, her single and her concerts, check out her official website and Facebook page.
More about sherry lynn, bang bang, Country, Radio
 
Latest News
Top News
Three talking points from Russia's poll
Were Blackberry's modified to help drug cartels?
Review: Sherry Lynn is back with a 'Bang' with new country single Special
Autonomous vehicles could be bad for the environment
Trump sharpens attacks on Russia probe
What does Turkey's seizure of Afrin mean for Syria war?
Norway govt may fall on minister's no-confidence vote
Water shortage? Not at Brazil forum on water shortages
AI is superior to humans in Moon mapping challenge
Blackberry CEO John Chen to stay on after company turnaround