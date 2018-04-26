Email
article imageReview: Shenandoah will blow you away with 'That's Where I Grew Up' Special

By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
Grammy-winning country group Shenandoah is back with their new single "That's Where I Grew Up," which will blow you away.
This is the follow-up to their smash song "Noise," which received a favorable review from Digital Journal. Shenandoah partnered with Cumulus/Nash Icon to premiere this song to radio. It is the second single from their critically acclaimed studio album Reloaded, which was their first studio effort in two decades.
"That's Where I Grew Up" allows the band to shine as a whole, coupled by Marty Raybon's crisp, velvet vocals and the group's soaring harmonies. The song is worth more than just a passing glance. It is a piano-driven and moving ballad, comprised of bittersweet lyrics that will touch the hearts of their listeners (country and bluegrass fans). Shenandoah's storytelling abilities are second to none. Similar to "Noise," their new single "That's Where I Grew Up" also earns an A rating.
Their latest studio album Reloaded, which features "That's Where I Grew Up," is available on iTunes.
To learn more about Grammy-winning country band Shenandoah and "That's Where I Grew Up," check out their official website.
