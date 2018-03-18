Email
article imageReview: Shenandoah is 'Reloaded' with country hits on new studio album Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On March 16, Grammy-winning country group Shenandoah released their new studio album, "Reloaded," via BMG. This is their first album release in 20 years.
The CD opens on an uptempo note with "Next To You, Next To Me," and it immediately breaks into "If Bubba Can Dance (I Can Too)," which is a tune that fans and listeners can line dance to.
Shenandoah displays their eloquent harmonies on "Moon Over Georgia," and "Mama Knows" is an ode to motherhood. "Sometimes I think she's got a window to my soul," they sing, in the latter tune.
"Sunday in the South" is lengthy yet beautiful, from a vocal and instrumental standpoint. Raybon shows his harking voice on the power-ballad "I Want To Be Loved Like That," and it is great to hear their live take of their Grammy-nominated "Ghost in This House."
After the live versions of their nine smash singles, the CD closes with three Jay DeMarcus-produced songs: their single "Noise," as well as the nostalgic "That's Where I Grew Up" and the liberating, traditional country tune "Little Bit of Livin'."
On March 12, Shenandoah performed a mini-concert at Opry City Stage in New York City, where they treated their fans to two songs ("Two Dozen Roses" and "Church on Cumberland Road") that are featured on the album.
The Verdict
Overall, Shenandoah is back stronger than ever with their new studio offering, Reloaded. Marty Raybon and Mike McGuire are like fine wine, where they only get better with age. This album is country to the core, and it garners an A rating.
Reloaded is available on iTunes.
Markos Papadatos
