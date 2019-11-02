By By Markos Papadatos 59 mins ago in Music Grammy-winning country band Shenandoah and Country Music Hall of Famer Charlie Daniels have paid a fitting tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd. Country Music Hall of Famer Charlie Daniels Erick Anderson In "Freebird in the Wind," they tell the story of the tragic plane crash that took the lives of several members of the iconic southern rock group Lynyrd Skynyrd back on October 20, 1977. The plane ran out of fuel and crashed near Gillsburg, Mississippi. This crash resulted in six deaths, which included the loss of their lead vocalist Ronnie Van Zant. Shenandoah recorded "Freebird in the Wind" at Muscle Shoals Sound in Alabama, which ironically enough, is the same recording studio where Lynyrd Skynyrd did some of their earliest recordings. Particularly impressive about "Freebird in the Wind" is that all of the proceeds benefit the Lynyrd Skynyrd Foundation, which is the band's official charity. "Freebird in the Wind," released via Johnstone Entertainment, is available on The Verdict Overall, this song is the quintessential tribute to Ronnie Van Zant. Shenandoah and Charlie Daniels both knocked it out of the park, and it will resonate well with the southern rock and country music fans alike. This collaboration garners an A rating. To learn more about Shenandoah, check out their For more information on Charlie Daniels, visit his They joined forces on the poignant ballad "Freebird in the Wind," which is a modern-day history lesson as they tip their hats to Lynyrd Skynyrd. The song is stirring and haunting; moreover, Marty Raybon's voice is as powerful and resonant as ever, coupled by Daniels' storytelling abilities.In "Freebird in the Wind," they tell the story of the tragic plane crash that took the lives of several members of the iconic southern rock group Lynyrd Skynyrd back on October 20, 1977. The plane ran out of fuel and crashed near Gillsburg, Mississippi. This crash resulted in six deaths, which included the loss of their lead vocalist Ronnie Van Zant.Shenandoah recorded "Freebird in the Wind" at Muscle Shoals Sound in Alabama, which ironically enough, is the same recording studio where Lynyrd Skynyrd did some of their earliest recordings.Particularly impressive about "Freebird in the Wind" is that all of the proceeds benefit the Lynyrd Skynyrd Foundation, which is the band's official charity."Freebird in the Wind," released via Johnstone Entertainment, is available on Apple Music and on Spotif y.Overall, this song is the quintessential tribute to Ronnie Van Zant. Shenandoah and Charlie Daniels both knocked it out of the park, and it will resonate well with the southern rock and country music fans alike. This collaboration garners an A rating.To learn more about Shenandoah, check out their official website For more information on Charlie Daniels, visit his official homepage More about shenandoah, Charlie daniels, lynyrd skynyrd, freebird in the wind shenandoah Charlie daniels lynyrd skynyrd freebird in the wind