On March 12, 2018, iconic country group Shenandoah performed at Opry City Stage in the heart of Times Square in New York.

Shenandoah's front-man Marty Raybon and founding member Mike McGuire took the Opry City Stage promptly at 8 p.m. They were backed by the Opry City house band, which featured gifted musicians on fiddle, dobro, fiddle and bass.

They kicked off their set with their chart-topping country single "Two Dozen Roses," which featured Raybon's rich, baritone vocals. "Hey, would it now?" he said, as he stressed the lyrics, thus interacting well with the Opry City Stage audience. "Somebody say woo-hoo," Raybon added.

"We've been traveling all day," noted Raybon. "We hear all kinds of stories in New York, and we didn't know how strict the speed limit laws would be," he said, jokingly.

An award-winning country band, Shenandoah continued with yet another No. 1 country single, their timeless classic "The Church on Cumberland Road," which was a breath of fresh air. "C'mon now, we need a little bit of hand clapping now," Raybon said, as prior singing the tune.

"Is everybody having a good time?" Raybon asked, and the answer was a resounding "yes." Raybon shared that they are in town this week and they thought that the Opry City Stage would be a great place to perform. "The folks here are doing a great job," Raybon said, complimenting the venue.

Their new studio album, Reloaded, is available for pre-order on iTunes. It will be released on March 16 on BMG. They noted that this marked their first new album in 20 years. "We appreciate y'all letting us sing for you tonight," they concluded.

The Verdict

Overall, Shenandoah put on a charming set at Opry City Stage in New York, which ironically enough was their first-ever performance in the "Big Apple." They stayed true to their musical roots, and they allowed their rumbling vocals to do all the talking. They epitomize the best that contemporary country music has to offer: sincere storytelling, traditional sounding instruments, and moving lyrics. Their live set at Opry City Stage earned five out of five stars.

To learn more about Grammy-winning country group Shenandoah, their new album and touring schedule, check out their official homepage.