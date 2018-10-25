Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Shenandoah and Michael Ray superb on 'That's Where I Grew Up' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Grammy-winning country group Shenandoah have released their video for "That's Where I Grew Up," which is their first music video in over 20 years.
Shenandoah premiered their nostalgic video for "That's Where I Grew Up" exclusively on Country Music Television (CMT). It features country star Michael Ray, who helps elevate the song to a higher level, with his rich, baritone voice; moreover, Ray makes an appearance in the song's video.
In addition, Marty Raybon's grandson, Jamison, makes a cameo in the music video, as well as drummer Mike McGuire's daughter, Alexis Barnes, which makes it a true family affair.
"That's Where I Grew Up" is a track on their critically acclaimed studio album, Reloaded, which was released via BMG.
The Verdict
Overall, Shenandoah still proves to be at the top of their game, musically. Their music video for "That's Where I Grew Up" is compelling and exceptional. They epitome the best that the modern country music genre has to offer: real stories with real messages. The video garners five out of five stars.
To learn more about Grammy-winning country band Shenandoah and "That's Where I Grew Up," check out their official website.
More about shenandoah, Michael Ray, That's Where I Grew Up, Video, Country
 
Latest News
Top News
Belgium to buy US F-35 fighters in blow to EU defence
France to take in 100 Yazidi women stranded in Iraqi Kurdistan
Global growth in AgTech to address farming concerns
Aurora Cannabis gets first permit to export medical pot to Poland
Josh Groban talks Madison Square Garden, hints at surprise guests Special
Time to move on from silicon based electronics?
First nor'easter of the season is on its way to the East Coast
Op-Ed: Microdosing psychedelics — Cure for hacks, hype, or what?
Jamal Khashoggi's killing was 'extrajudicial execution': UN expert
In Memoriam: Motown guitarist Wah Wah Watson (1950-2018)