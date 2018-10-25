Shenandoah premiered their nostalgic video for "That's Where I Grew Up" exclusively on Country Music Television (CMT)
. It features country star Michael Ray, who helps elevate the song to a higher level, with his rich, baritone voice; moreover, Ray makes an appearance in the song's video.
In addition, Marty Raybon's grandson, Jamison, makes a cameo in the music video, as well as drummer Mike McGuire's daughter, Alexis Barnes, which makes it a true family affair.
"That's Where I Grew Up" is a track on their critically acclaimed studio album, Reloaded
, which was released via BMG.
The Verdict
Overall, Shenandoah
still proves to be at the top of their game, musically. Their music video for "That's Where I Grew Up
" is compelling and exceptional. They epitome the best that the modern country music genre has to offer: real stories with real messages. The video garners five out of five stars.
To learn more about Grammy-winning country band Shenandoah and "That's Where I Grew Up," check out their official website
.