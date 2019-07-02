Special By By Markos Papadatos 44 mins ago in Music On June 28, the country band Shane Smith & the Saints released their latest studio offering, "Hail Mary" via Geronimo West Records. It is followed by the haunting "Parliament Smoke" and the gritty title cut "Hail Mary." "Little Bird" is a delicate vocal performance. After the stirring ballad, "We'll Never Know," the CD closes with "Last Train to Heaven" and on a fitting note with the catchy "The End." Hail Mary is available on The band is made up of Shane Smith on lead vocals, acoustic guitar, and harmonica, Chase Satterwhite on bass and harmonies, Zach Stover on drums, Tim Allen on lead guitar and harmony vocals, as well as Bennett Brown on the fiddle and harmonies. The Verdict Overall, Shane Smith & the Saints delights on their new album, Hail Mary. It is unlike anything that is played on the contemporary radio airwaves, and they deserve to be commended for their distinct outlaw country sound. The vocals are crisp and memorable. This collection garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. To learn more about Shane Smith & the Saints, check out their official The album was produced by Mark Needham, who has worked with such artists as Imagine Dragons and The Killers. It opens on an eerie note with "Heaven Knows," and it is followed by the vivacious "Whirlwind." They slow down the tempo on the harking ballad "Oklahoma City."It is followed by the haunting "Parliament Smoke" and the gritty title cut "Hail Mary." "Little Bird" is a delicate vocal performance.After the stirring ballad, "We'll Never Know," the CD closes with "Last Train to Heaven" and on a fitting note with the catchy "The End."Hail Mary is available on iTunes and on Spotify The band is made up of Shane Smith on lead vocals, acoustic guitar, and harmonica, Chase Satterwhite on bass and harmonies, Zach Stover on drums, Tim Allen on lead guitar and harmony vocals, as well as Bennett Brown on the fiddle and harmonies.Overall, Shane Smith & the Saints delights on their new album, Hail Mary. It is unlike anything that is played on the contemporary radio airwaves, and they deserve to be commended for their distinct outlaw country sound. The vocals are crisp and memorable. This collection garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.To learn more about Shane Smith & the Saints, check out their official Facebook page and their website More about Shane Smith & the Saints, hail mary, Album, Country Shane Smith the Sain... hail mary Album Country