Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Shane Owens brings country to Hackensack Meridian Health Stage 17 Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     7 hours ago in Music
On January 25, country singer Shane Owens performed at Hackensack Meridian Health Stage 17 in New York City, for NASH FM and Westwood One.
This show was hosted by beloved country personality Katie Neal from NASH FM 94.7. "I am so excited for you to meet this artist," Neal said. "Please give a warm welcome to Shane Owens," she added.
"Thank you so much," Owens said, following the reception of his opening song, which was country to the core. He picked up the pace with his upbeat, traditional country tune "Where I'm Comin' From." "Oh, thanks country," he admitted. "We appreciate you. Thank you to everybody at NASH so much. God bless you, and thank you for your service," he said.
The highlight song of Owens' set was the poignant ballad "19," which was filled with raw emotions. "Keep it going with Shane Owens," Neal said. "Thank you so much for coming to see us today."
He closed his set with his witty, new single "Lie." His vocals are reminiscent of Easton Corbin meets Alan Jackson, and that ought to be taken as a compliment.
For Owens, working with Randy Travis as a producer on his album was a "dream come true." "He is still one of my heroes," Owens said.
The Verdict
Overall, Shane Owens was able to bring country music to the Big Apple with his intimate, solo country set at Hackensack Meridian Health Stage 17. He deserves a round of applause for a job well done. "19" will certainly strike a chord with the military families.
His Where I'm Comin' From album is available on iTunes.
To learn more about country star Shane Owens, check out his official website.
More about Shane Owens, stage 17, Country, westwood one
 
Latest News
Top News
Arianespace has 'lost contact' with Ariane 5 rocket
Canadians spent an estimated $5.7 billion on marijuana in 2017
Trump proposes US citizenship plan for 1.8 mn undocumented immigrants
Trump wants to withdraw funding for International Space Station
Huge hospital blaze kills 41 in South Korea: government
YouTube star Casey Neistat parts ways with Beme
Five main digital transformation trends in retail
Review: Logan Henderson dazzles at Hackensack Meridian Health Stage 17 Special
Victims relive Zimbabwe massacres that taint new leader
'Job-killing' robots, AI under scrutiny in Davos