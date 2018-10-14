Special By By Markos Papadatos 35 mins ago in Music Arista Nashville country artist Seth Ennis has released his moving music video for his latest radio single "Call Your Mama." His father was a retired pilot in the U.S. Air Force, and he served as the inspiration for the visual, as well as the military theme. Ennis' goal was to have a powerful story behind the music video, and it is safe to say that he accomplished that mission. This song hit home for Ennis, especially being raised in a military family. The poignant "Call Your Mama" features hit country quartet Little Big Town on harmony vocals, which adds to its appeal. Ennis co-produced the song with Jordan Reynolds. "Call Your Mama" is available on The Verdict Overall, Ennis' bittersweet music video for "Call Your Mama" was directed by Justin Clough, and it features a cameo from his mother. The song is climbing up the Billboard Hot Country charts. The lyrics are warm and sincere, and his fans and listeners can relate to it.His father was a retired pilot in the U.S. Air Force, and he served as the inspiration for the visual, as well as the military theme. Ennis' goal was to have a powerful story behind the music video, and it is safe to say that he accomplished that mission. This song hit home for Ennis, especially being raised in a military family.The poignant "Call Your Mama" features hit country quartet Little Big Town on harmony vocals, which adds to its appeal. Ennis co-produced the song with Jordan Reynolds."Call Your Mama" is available on Spotify and on iTunes Overall, Seth Ennis delivers on his new single "Call Your Mama." He has been consistently good with the music that he puts out (especially his breakthrough single " Woke Up in Nashville "), and the country radio airwaves ought to take a chance with Ennis and give him the rightful airplay that he deserves. "Call Your Mama" garners an A rating. More about seth ennis, Call Your Mama, Country, Single, Little Big Town seth ennis Call Your Mama Country Single Little Big Town