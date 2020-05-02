Email
article imageReview: See Your Shadow Songwriting melt hearts with new single and video Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     55 mins ago in Music
See Your Shadow Songwriting has released its new single "I Will Tell Jesus You Said Hello." Digital Journal has the scoop.
See Your Shadow Songwriting is run by artistic director Michael Coleman, who is also known as the "Metropolitan Cowboy." He wrote "I Will Tell Jesus You Said Hello" and it is quite moving and inspirational; moreover, its lyrics are optimistic, reassuring, and comforting. Simply put, it's exactly what we need today while the world is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
What makes it even more compelling is that Coleman allows both the male and female perspective of the song, and it works even better as a duet. It ought to be enjoyed for its beauty and simplicity. Well done.
The song is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, "I Will Tell Jesus You Said Hello" will resonate well with anybody who has ever dealt with loss and grief. It is relevant especially in the trying times that we are living in today.
Michael Coleman is able to convey a wide spectrum of raw emotions as both a songwriter and storyteller. He is not afraid to be vulnerable. This song and its music video garner an A rating.
To learn more about See Your Shadow Songwriting, check out its official website and Facebook page.
More about See Your Shadow Songwriting, Michael Coleman, I Will Tell Jesus You Said Hello
 
