Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Rising country artist Sean Stemaly charms on his latest radio single "As Far As I Know," which was released via Big Loud Records. The song was co-penned by such songwriters as Jameson Rodgers, Hunter Phelps, and Justin Wilso. Stemaly's rich, baritone vocals are reminiscent of such country artists as Chris Young and Kane Brown, and that should be taken as a compliment. It has a neo-traditional country vibe to it, where the listener can recall Tracy Lawrence's music from the '90s. Particularly impressive about "As Far As I Know" is that it is told from the perspective of a loyal-to-the-core native whose roots are too deep to leave; morever, the tune is an ode to little town living that hopes its charm and familiarity will continue to be enough. The lyrics are warm and relatable. "As Far As I Know" is available on such digital service providers as Spotify and on Amazon Music The Verdict Overall, Sean Stemaly delivers on the refreshing "As Far As I Know." One can really hear his heart on this tune. Hopefully, it is a harbinger of more great things to come from Stemaly in the future. His latest country single "As Far As I Know" garners four out of five stars. To learn more about country artist Sean Stemaly and his new single "As Far As I Know," check out his official Facebook page and his website