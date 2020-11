Special By By Markos Papadatos 55 mins ago in Music On November 6, 2020, singer-songwriter Sean Harrison released his highly-anticipated new album "Halfway from Nashville." Digital Journal has the scoop. Other noteworthy songs include "Fingertips," the upbeat "Wake Up Dead," and the noteworthy "Psychedelic." After the moving "The Last Water Tower," it closes with "Worried" and on a fitting note with "Breathe Out Her Name," displaying his soothing voice. Halfway from Nashville is available on his Sean Harrison is the son of late novelist and screenwriter William Harrison, who is best known for the movie Rollerball. The Verdict Overall, Sean Harrison delivers on his latest studio offering Halfway from Nashville. It has a Townes Van Zandt and Steve Earle vibe to it; moreover, it showcases his rich storytelling abilities, and this album garners four out of five stars. To learn more about singer-songwriter Sean Harrison and his music, check out his This collection opens with the mellow title track ballad "Halfway from Nashville" and he picks up the pace with "Go to Girl" and the mid-tempo "Gravel & Dirt."Other noteworthy songs include "Fingertips," the upbeat "Wake Up Dead," and the noteworthy "Psychedelic."After the moving "The Last Water Tower," it closes with "Worried" and on a fitting note with "Breathe Out Her Name," displaying his soothing voice.Halfway from Nashville is available on his official website , as well as on Spotify Amazon Music , and Apple Music Sean Harrison is the son of late novelist and screenwriter William Harrison, who is best known for the movie Rollerball.Overall, Sean Harrison delivers on his latest studio offering Halfway from Nashville. It has a Townes Van Zandt and Steve Earle vibe to it; moreover, it showcases his rich storytelling abilities, and this album garners four out of five stars.To learn more about singer-songwriter Sean Harrison and his music, check out his official homepage and his Facebook page More about Sean Harrison, Halfway from Nashville, Album Sean Harrison Halfway from Nashvil... Album