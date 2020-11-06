This collection opens with the mellow title track ballad "Halfway from Nashville" and he picks up the pace with "Go to Girl" and the mid-tempo "Gravel & Dirt."
Other noteworthy songs include "Fingertips," the upbeat "Wake Up Dead," and the noteworthy "Psychedelic."
After the moving "The Last Water Tower," it closes with "Worried" and on a fitting note with "Breathe Out Her Name," displaying his soothing voice.
Sean Harrison is the son of late novelist and screenwriter William Harrison, who is best known for the movie Rollerball
.
The Verdict
Overall, Sean Harrison delivers on his latest studio offering Halfway from Nashville
. It has a Townes Van Zandt and Steve Earle vibe to it; moreover, it showcases his rich storytelling abilities, and this album garners four out of five stars.
