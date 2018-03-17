Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Country singer and American Idol season 10 champion Scotty McCreery has released his new studio album, "Seasons Change," via Triple Tigers. The album opens with the title track tune "Seasons Change," which is refreshing, positive and autobiographical. It is followed by "Wherever You Are," which another fun and upbeat song, as well as "Boys From Back Home." His chart-topping single, the moving " After his tear-jerking No. 1 single, it immediately breaks into the mid-tempo "In Between." Equally noteworthy cuts are "This Is It," featuring his rich, baritone vocals, and "Wrong Again," which should not be confused with the Martina McBride song of the same name. "Move It On Out" is flirty and infectious. "Barefootin'" is nonchalant and laid-back, and McCreery's album closes with "Still," and on a nostalgic note with "Home In My Mind." The Verdict Overall, Scotty McCreery showcases his growth and maturity as a recording artist on Seasons Change. All 11 songs are diverse, well-crafted and honest. This collection is definitely McCreery's best studio effort to date, and it garners an A rating. Seasons Change is available on To learn more about Seasons Change was produced by Frank Rogers, Derek Wells, and Aaron Eshuis; moreover, McCreery co-wrote all 11 tracks on the CD.The album opens with the title track tune "Seasons Change," which is refreshing, positive and autobiographical. It is followed by "Wherever You Are," which another fun and upbeat song, as well as "Boys From Back Home."His chart-topping single, the moving " Five More Minutes ," is the highlight track on the CD, which deserves to propel him to the next level of stardom.After his tear-jerking No. 1 single, it immediately breaks into the mid-tempo "In Between." Equally noteworthy cuts are "This Is It," featuring his rich, baritone vocals, and "Wrong Again," which should not be confused with the Martina McBride song of the same name. "Move It On Out" is flirty and infectious."Barefootin'" is nonchalant and laid-back, and McCreery's album closes with "Still," and on a nostalgic note with "Home In My Mind."Overall, Scotty McCreery showcases his growth and maturity as a recording artist on Seasons Change. All 11 songs are diverse, well-crafted and honest. This collection is definitely McCreery's best studio effort to date, and it garners an A rating.Seasons Change is available on iTunes To learn more about Scotty McCreery and his new music, check out his official homepage More about Scotty McCreery, seasons change, Album, Country, American idol Scotty McCreery seasons change Album Country American idol