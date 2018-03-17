Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Scotty McCreery will melt your heart with 'Seasons Change' album Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
Country singer and American Idol season 10 champion Scotty McCreery has released his new studio album, "Seasons Change," via Triple Tigers.
Seasons Change was produced by Frank Rogers, Derek Wells, and Aaron Eshuis; moreover, McCreery co-wrote all 11 tracks on the CD.
The album opens with the title track tune "Seasons Change," which is refreshing, positive and autobiographical. It is followed by "Wherever You Are," which another fun and upbeat song, as well as "Boys From Back Home."
His chart-topping single, the moving "Five More Minutes," is the highlight track on the CD, which deserves to propel him to the next level of stardom.
After his tear-jerking No. 1 single, it immediately breaks into the mid-tempo "In Between." Equally noteworthy cuts are "This Is It," featuring his rich, baritone vocals, and "Wrong Again," which should not be confused with the Martina McBride song of the same name. "Move It On Out" is flirty and infectious.
"Barefootin'" is nonchalant and laid-back, and McCreery's album closes with "Still," and on a nostalgic note with "Home In My Mind."
The Verdict
Overall, Scotty McCreery showcases his growth and maturity as a recording artist on Seasons Change. All 11 songs are diverse, well-crafted and honest. This collection is definitely McCreery's best studio effort to date, and it garners an A rating.
Seasons Change is available on iTunes.
To learn more about Scotty McCreery and his new music, check out his official homepage.
More about Scotty McCreery, seasons change, Album, Country, American idol
 
Latest News
Top News
Time-saving technology used to build the collapsed Miami bridge
Review: Jacob Young releases new country single 'Fool For You' Special
Graphene will charge your phone in under 10 seconds
Toddler killed in Rio favela shootout between police, gang
Review: ‘Animal Farm’ ditches clever Orwellian satire for broad comedy Special
Use of data storage platforms for decentralized apps: Interview Special
Bitcoin price struggles to recover then again dips below $8,000
Isolated but defiant, Russia set to re-elect strongman Putin
Nano-drops improve shortsightedness
Facebook suspends Trump linked data firm