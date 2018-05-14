Email
article imageReview: Scotty McCreery will blow you away with 'This Is It' single Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Country singer Scotty McCreery has released his latest radio single "This Is It" via the record label, Triple Tigers Records.
It is the follow-up to his first chart-topping single "Five More Minutes,' and a track on his latest studio offering Seasons Change, which was produced by Frank Rogers, Derek Wells and Aaron Eshuis. The song really tugs at the heart, and it is the quintessential love ballad.
McCreery co-wrote this tune as a love song for his fiancée, Gabi Dugal, along with two of his producers (Rogers and Eshuis), two weeks before they got engaged. His timing is perfect, especially since the couple is preparing for their wedding in a few weeks. The lyrics are autobiographical, and a celebration of their love story.
"Way up in the mountains, 4,000 feet high, there's a trail through the trees to a cliff where Carolina meets the sky," McCreery sings, in the opening verse. His rich, baritone vocals shines throughout the song.
"This Is It" is available on iTunes.
The Verdict
Overall, Scotty McCreery does it again with his beautiful new single "This Is It." It is a compelling, heartfelt and powerful recording. It deserves to become a staple for wedding ceremonies and receptions. "This Is It" garners an A rating.
For more information on Scotty McCreery, check out his official website.
