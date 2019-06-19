This song ought to be enjoyed for its beauty and simplicity. McCreery nails "In Between" thanks to his rich, baritone vocals. He is able to paint a vivid picture in the minds of his fans and listeners, and the music video is authentic, honest and captivating.
His listening audience can relate to the mid-tempo "In Between" due to its warm lyrics and liberating message.
His new music video for "In Between" may be seen in The Tennessean.
.
"In Between" is available on iTunes
and on Spotify.
. It deserves to be his next No. 1 single on country radio. Everything McCreery touches musically turns to gold.
The Verdict
Overall, Scotty McCreery
is able to charm with his new music video for "In Between." He epitomizes the best that modern country has to offer: moving stories and infectious lyrics and melodies. McCreery sings with his heart and soul. "In Between" garners an A rating.
