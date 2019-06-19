Email
article imageReview: Scotty McCreery releases stunning country single 'In Between' Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     22 mins ago in Music
On June 19, chart-topping country singer-songwriter Scotty McCreery released his new music video for his latest single "In Between."
This song ought to be enjoyed for its beauty and simplicity. McCreery nails "In Between" thanks to his rich, baritone vocals. He is able to paint a vivid picture in the minds of his fans and listeners, and the music video is authentic, honest and captivating.
His listening audience can relate to the mid-tempo "In Between" due to its warm lyrics and liberating message.
His new music video for "In Between" may be seen in The Tennessean.
"In Between" is available on iTunes and on Spotify. It deserves to be his next No. 1 single on country radio. Everything McCreery touches musically turns to gold.
The Verdict
Overall, Scotty McCreery is able to charm with his new music video for "In Between." He epitomizes the best that modern country has to offer: moving stories and infectious lyrics and melodies. McCreery sings with his heart and soul. "In Between" garners an A rating.
To learn more about Scotty McCreery and his music, check out his official website.
