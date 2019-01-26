Special By By Markos Papadatos 57 mins ago in Music Westbury - On January 26, country singer-songwriter Scotty McCreery headlined the NYCB Theatre at Westbury on Long Island, for a good turnout of country fans. With his performance of his latest radio single "This is It," After the title cut of his latest studio offering, Seasons Change, he continued with "Wherever You Are," with its infectious hooks, as well as "Move It on Out" and the laid-back and nonchalant tune, "Barefootin'." One of the highlight moments on his set was his solo, acoustic rendition of "Still," where he displayed his rich, baritone vocals, that were smooth as silk. Other noteworthy songs included "Water Town Town," "The Trouble With Girls" and the mid-tempo yet sassy "Wrong Again." He also took Ed Sheeran's "Shape Of You," twisted it and delivered a distinct country version that was catchy and fun. Openers Heather Morgan and Jimmie Allen joined McCreery on "Sweet Southern Comfort" and their voices blended well together for a true musical event. Equally stunning was his vivacious "See You Tonight," and his solid take on Josh Turner's "Your Man," where his rumbling voice was almost identical to Turner's, and that ought to be taken as a compliment. McCreery tipped his hat to country superstar Garth Brooks with a soaring rendition of "If Tomorrow Never Comes," and he closed with the inspirational "Five More Minutes," which ironically enough, is this journalist's all-time favorite Scotty McCreery tune in his catalog. Seasons Change by Scotty McCreery is available on The Verdict Overall, Scotty McCreery was superb at The Theatre at Westbury of Long Island. He showcased a great deal of comfort on stage and made the audience feel at home. There is a warmth and honesty to McCreery's music, especially his sincere country songwriting. Most importantly, McCreery knows who he is as a country recording artist, and that shows in his music and live performances. He is highly recommended seeing live whenever he comes to town. McCreery is country as grits. His live set at The Theatre at W Westbury on Long Island garnered an A rating. To learn more about Scotty McCreery and his music, check out his A former American Idol champion, McCreery shared the stage with special musical guests Heather Morgan and Jimmie Allen. He kicked off his set with "Buzzin'," and it was followed by the nostalgic "Boys From Back Home," and his Top 10 smash single "Feelin' It."With his performance of his latest radio single "This is It," McCreery proves that it deserves to catapult to the top of the Billboard Hot Country charts. It was beautiful from a sonic and lyrical standpoint.After the title cut of his latest studio offering, Seasons Change, he continued with "Wherever You Are," with its infectious hooks, as well as "Move It on Out" and the laid-back and nonchalant tune, "Barefootin'."One of the highlight moments on his set was his solo, acoustic rendition of "Still," where he displayed his rich, baritone vocals, that were smooth as silk.Other noteworthy songs included "Water Town Town," "The Trouble With Girls" and the mid-tempo yet sassy "Wrong Again."He also took Ed Sheeran's "Shape Of You," twisted it and delivered a distinct country version that was catchy and fun. Openers Heather Morgan and Jimmie Allen joined McCreery on "Sweet Southern Comfort" and their voices blended well together for a true musical event.Equally stunning was his vivacious "See You Tonight," and his solid take on Josh Turner's "Your Man," where his rumbling voice was almost identical to Turner's, and that ought to be taken as a compliment.McCreery tipped his hat to country superstar Garth Brooks with a soaring rendition of "If Tomorrow Never Comes," and he closed with the inspirational "Five More Minutes," which ironically enough, is this journalist's all-time favorite Scotty McCreery tune in his catalog.Seasons Change by Scotty McCreery is available on iTunes and on Spotify Overall, Scotty McCreery was superb at The Theatre at Westbury of Long Island. He showcased a great deal of comfort on stage and made the audience feel at home. There is a warmth and honesty to McCreery's music, especially his sincere country songwriting.Most importantly, McCreery knows who he is as a country recording artist, and that shows in his music and live performances. He is highly recommended seeing live whenever he comes to town. McCreery is country as grits. His live set at The Theatre at W Westbury on Long Island garnered an A rating.To learn more about Scotty McCreery and his music, check out his official website More about Scotty McCreery, Long island, The Theatre at Westbury, American idol, Country Scotty McCreery Long island The Theatre at Westb... American idol Country