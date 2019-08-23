DeCarlo
co-wrote this song with Michael J Shneider. There is an honesty and an authenticity to his music.
The song has a neo-traditional country vibe to it that will resonate well with fans of modern and traditional country music respectively; moreover, it has an impressive electric guitar solo midway through, coupled by DeCarlo's rich, baritone vocals.
"Share the Mornin' light" is available on Apple Music
and on Spotify
.
The Verdict
Overall, Scott DeCarlo
charms on his new single "Share the Mornin' light." It is three minutes of fun. He gets better with age and experience, and he continues to be one of the most underrated male artists in the contemporary country music scene. "Share the Mornin' light" is upbeat, mid-tempo and infectious, and it garners an A rating.
To learn more about country singer-songwriter Scott DeCarlo and his new single "Share the Mornin' light," check out his official Facebook page
and his website
.