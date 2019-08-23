Email
article imageReview: Scott DeCarlo releases refreshing 'Share the Mornin' light' Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     54 mins ago in Music
Rising country singer-songwriter Scott DeCarlo is back with his refreshing new single "Share the Mornin' light," which was released on August 23.
DeCarlo co-wrote this song with Michael J Shneider. There is an honesty and an authenticity to his music.
The song has a neo-traditional country vibe to it that will resonate well with fans of modern and traditional country music respectively; moreover, it has an impressive electric guitar solo midway through, coupled by DeCarlo's rich, baritone vocals.
"Share the Mornin' light" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Scott DeCarlo charms on his new single "Share the Mornin' light." It is three minutes of fun. He gets better with age and experience, and he continues to be one of the most underrated male artists in the contemporary country music scene. "Share the Mornin' light" is upbeat, mid-tempo and infectious, and it garners an A rating.
To learn more about country singer-songwriter Scott DeCarlo and his new single "Share the Mornin' light," check out his official Facebook page and his website.
