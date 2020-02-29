Email
article imageReview: Savannah releases empowering country single 'We Are Us' Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On February 28, rising artist Savannah released her refreshing new single "We Are Us," via the record label MTS Records.
The song is empowering, optimistic and quite inspirational. Her crystalline vocals are controlled and reminiscent of such county songstresses as Rebecca Lynn Howard meets LeAnn Rimes, and that should be taken as a compliment. The lyrics of "We Are Us" are pure poetry, and listeners will find it very relatable especially since it is filled with raw emotions.
A native of Pawnee City, Nebraska, she now resides in Nashville, Tennessee. "We Are Us" is a well-crafted country-pop tune that showcases Savannah's incredible vocal range. She displays a great deal of confidence, charm, and charisma. She deserves to become the next big female star in the country music scene. "We Are Us" garners an A rating.
"We Are Us" by Savannah is available on Apple Music and on Amazon Music. It is worth more than just a passing glance and highly recommended for all fans of contemporary country music.
To learn more about rising country sensation Savannah and her new single "We Are Us," check out her official website and her Facebook page.
