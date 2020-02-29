The song is empowering, optimistic and quite inspirational. Her crystalline vocals are controlled and reminiscent of such county songstresses as Rebecca Lynn Howard meets LeAnn Rimes
, and that should be taken as a compliment. The lyrics of "We Are Us" are pure poetry, and listeners will find it very relatable especially since it is filled with raw emotions.
A native of Pawnee City, Nebraska, she now resides in Nashville, Tennessee. "We Are Us" is a well-crafted country-pop tune that showcases Savannah's incredible vocal range. She displays a great deal of confidence, charm, and charisma. She deserves to become the next big female star in the country music scene. "We Are Us" garners an A rating.
"We Are Us" by Savannah is available on Apple Music
and on Amazon Music
. It is worth more than just a passing glance and highly recommended for all fans of contemporary country music.
To learn more about rising country sensation Savannah
and her new single "We Are Us," check out her official website
and her Facebook page
.