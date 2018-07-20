Email
article imageReview: Sarah Ross releases new country EP 'Nervous Breakdown' Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On July 20, country singer-songwriter Sarah Ross released her new EP "Nervous Breakdown" via Average Joes Entertainment.
The EP opens with the title cut "Nervous Breakdown," where her voice is smooth as silk, where the listener can recall the early musical work of Sheryl Crow. The song was co-penned by such musicians as Kacey Musgraves, Brandy Clark, Shane McAnally and Trevor Rosen. It is followed by the rocking, spitfire tune "Headed For A Goodbye."
British singer-songwriter Danny Worsnop joins Ross on the sultry "All I Want to Know," which is one of the highlight songs on the EP. It closes with the acoustic "Love This Strong," where her vocals are reminiscent of Maren Morris, and it closes with on a liberating note with the empowering "Doin' just Fine."
Nervous Breakdown by Sarah Ross is available on iTunes, and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Sarah Ross delivers on her latest EP Nervous Breakdown. One thing is for certain: Average Joes Entertainment knows true, natural talent. This EP garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
To learn more about country sensation Sarah Ross and her new EP Nervous Breakdown, check out her official homepage.
