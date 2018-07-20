Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On July 20, country singer-songwriter Sarah Ross released her new EP "Nervous Breakdown" via Average Joes Entertainment. British singer-songwriter Danny Worsnop joins Ross on the sultry "All I Want to Know," which is one of the highlight songs on the EP. It closes with the acoustic "Love This Strong," where her vocals are reminiscent of Maren Morris, and it closes with on a liberating note with the empowering " Nervous Breakdown by Sarah Ross is available on The Verdict Overall, Sarah Ross delivers on her latest EP Nervous Breakdown. One thing is for certain: Average Joes Entertainment knows true, natural talent. This EP garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. To learn more about country sensation The EP opens with the title cut "Nervous Breakdown," where her voice is smooth as silk, where the listener can recall the early musical work of Sheryl Crow. The song was co-penned by such musicians as Kacey Musgraves, Brandy Clark , Shane McAnally and Trevor Rosen. It is followed by the rocking, spitfire tune "Headed For A Goodbye."British singer-songwriter Danny Worsnop joins Ross on the sultry "All I Want to Know," which is one of the highlight songs on the EP. It closes with the acoustic "Love This Strong," where her vocals are reminiscent of Maren Morris, and it closes with on a liberating note with the empowering " Doin' just Fine ."Nervous Breakdown by Sarah Ross is available on iTunes , and on Spotify Overall, Sarah Ross delivers on her latest EP Nervous Breakdown. One thing is for certain: Average Joes Entertainment knows true, natural talent. This EP garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.To learn more about country sensation Sarah Ross and her new EP Nervous Breakdown, check out her official homepage More about Sarah Ross, nervous breakdown, Country Sarah Ross nervous breakdown Country