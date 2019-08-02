Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Forest Hills - On August 2, Grammy award-winning artist Sarah McLachlan performed at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York, with The New York Pops under music director and conductor Steven Reineke. After "Loving You Is Easy," the award-winning songstress closed with "World On Fire" and "Ice Cream." For her encore, she returned with the powerhouse "Fear," where McLachlan's vocals were simply too good to be mortal. She proves that her voice is captivating as ever, especially after nailing the ever-difficult "Fear." It was followed by "Love Come" and her signature tune, the tear-jerker ballad "Angel," which was melancholic yet beautiful. The Verdict Overall, To learn more about Sarah McLachlan, check out her She began her set with the polished ballad "Possession," as she accompanied herself on piano and immediately broke into her nostalgic Grammy-winning tune "I Will Remember You," and continued with "Adia," where she maintained tremendous control over her voice. McLachlan followed it up with "In Your Shoes" and "Song For My Father," prior to belting out the harking ballad "Fallen." "Building A Mystery," where she accompanied herself on acoustic guitar was sheer bliss, and the same was true for "Sweet Surrender."After "Loving You Is Easy," the award-winning songstress closed with "World On Fire" and "Ice Cream." For her encore, she returned with the powerhouse "Fear," where McLachlan's vocals were simply too good to be mortal. She proves that her voice is captivating as ever, especially after nailing the ever-difficult "Fear." It was followed by "Love Come" and her signature tune, the tear-jerker ballad "Angel," which was melancholic yet beautiful.Overall, Sarah McLachlan put on a terrific live show at Forest Hills Stadium in the heart of Queens. The New York Pops under maestro Steven Reineke were a great addendum to the concert. She made the audience feel at home as she interacted with them. Her concert at Forest Hills Stadium earned an A rating. Well done.To learn more about Sarah McLachlan, check out her official website More about Sarah McLachlan, Forest Hills Stadium, new york pops, Queens, Grammy Sarah McLachlan Forest Hills Stadium new york pops Queens Grammy