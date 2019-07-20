Special By By Markos Papadatos 45 mins ago in Music UK country-pop recording artist Sarah Lawton released her brand new music video for her refreshing and liberating single "Malibu." "Malibu" was co-penned by Ben Goldsmith, Emily Reid, and Tori Tullier, and it was subsequently produced by Pat Lassiter. She is a UK-born singer-songwriter that moved to Nashville in 2014. Most recently, she recently performed at Nashville's iconic Wildhorse Saloon during CMA Fest. Lawton has performed at Nashville's Honky Tonks and England's most well-known musical theaters. She was honored as the "Best Female Vocalist" of Yorkshire and she received the Mercury Performers Award. She was a semi-finalist of over 15,000 applicants in the UK Songwriting Competition with her song "Superhero." She has been writing her own music since the age of 10. She credits her biggest musical influences as Dolly Parton, Trisha Yearwood, and Shania Twain. "Malibu" is available on The Verdict Overall, Sarah Lawton delivers on her new single "Malibu," and she stuns in the new music video. It deserves to be the female country tune of the summer since it is one of those songs that instantly puts a smile on the face of listeners. "Malibu" garners an A rating. To learn more about Sarah Lawton and her music, check out her Her crystalline vocals on "Malibu" are reminiscent of such songstresses as Miranda Lambert meets Jennifer Nettles of Sugarland. The song was released on July 1, and it is going for adds on country radio on July 29. It has a nonchalant and laid-back vibe to it, which makes it the quintessential tune of the song."Malibu" was co-penned by Ben Goldsmith, Emily Reid, and Tori Tullier, and it was subsequently produced by Pat Lassiter.She is a UK-born singer-songwriter that moved to Nashville in 2014. Most recently, she recently performed at Nashville's iconic Wildhorse Saloon during CMA Fest.Lawton has performed at Nashville's Honky Tonks and England's most well-known musical theaters. She was honored as the "Best Female Vocalist" of Yorkshire and she received the Mercury Performers Award. She was a semi-finalist of over 15,000 applicants in the UK Songwriting Competition with her song "Superhero."She has been writing her own music since the age of 10. She credits her biggest musical influences as Dolly Parton, Trisha Yearwood, and Shania Twain."Malibu" is available on iTunes Overall, Sarah Lawton delivers on her new single "Malibu," and she stuns in the new music video. It deserves to be the female country tune of the summer since it is one of those songs that instantly puts a smile on the face of listeners. "Malibu" garners an A rating.To learn more about Sarah Lawton and her music, check out her official website and her Facebook page More about Sarah Lawton, Music, Video, Malibu, Single Sarah Lawton Music Video Malibu Single