Brightman
premiered the song "Hymn" exclusively on Parade
. It is the opening tune on her new CD, which instantly lures the listener in the collection.
Her highly-anticipated 15th full-length studio album, Hymn
, will be available on November 9. It will be released via the record labels Decca Gold and Universal Music Group. The album Hymn
is available for pre-order on iTunes
.
Similar to "Sogni
," the title cut "Hymn" is another noteworthy song that is worth more than just a passing glance. Sarah Brightman's crystalline voice shines bright like a diamond on the song "Hymn." It garners an A rating. Well done.
For more information on internationally recognized soprano Sarah Brightman, her upcoming CD and tour dates, check out her official website
.
Read More
: Digital Journal chatted with Sarah Brightman
about her forthcoming album, Hymn
, and the digital transformation of the music industry.