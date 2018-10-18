Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On October 18, the world's best-selling soprano, Sarah Brightman, released her song "Hymn," which is the title track of her upcoming album. Her highly-anticipated 15th full-length studio album, Hymn, will be available on November 9. It will be released via the record labels Decca Gold and Universal Music Group. The album Hymn is available for pre-order on Similar to " For more information on internationally recognized soprano Sarah Brightman, her upcoming CD and tour dates, check out her Read More: Digital Journal chatted with Brightman premiered the song "Hymn" exclusively on Parade . It is the opening tune on her new CD, which instantly lures the listener in the collection.Her highly-anticipated 15th full-length studio album, Hymn, will be available on November 9. It will be released via the record labels Decca Gold and Universal Music Group. The album Hymn is available for pre-order on iTunes Similar to " Sogni ," the title cut "Hymn" is another noteworthy song that is worth more than just a passing glance. Sarah Brightman's crystalline voice shines bright like a diamond on the song "Hymn." It garners an A rating. Well done.For more information on internationally recognized soprano Sarah Brightman, her upcoming CD and tour dates, check out her official website : Digital Journal chatted with Sarah Brightman about her forthcoming album, Hymn, and the digital transformation of the music industry. More about sarah brightman, Hymn, Track, Title, Soprano sarah brightman Hymn Track Title Soprano