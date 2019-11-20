Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On November 15, best-selling soprano Sarah Brightman released her "Hymn in Concert" film on DVD+CD, Blu-ray+CD, and digital formats. In this well-crafted film, Brightman truly immerses her fans and listeners into her whimsical, musical world. It is divided into two acts, where it opens with "Gothica" and it is followed by "Fleur Du Mal" and "Stranger in Paradise," where it is evident that Brightman's voice is still powerful as ever. Some of the highlight duets on this collection include "Carpe Diem" with internationally-recognized tenor Mario Frangoulis, as well as " After the alluring "Fly To Paradise," it closes with an ethereal version of "Time To Say Goodbye" in English, which is sheer bliss. The Verdict Overall, Hymn in Concert is an incredible film that showcases Sarah Brightman at her musical best. It is a must for every fan and listener of contemporary inspirational music, as she transports her audience to different realms. Hymn in Concert garners an A+ rating. To learn more about Sarah Brightman and her music, check out her This collection is visually striking as it was filmed in the Bavarian Alps, which is known for mountains, castles, magical lakes, among other stunning scenery.In this well-crafted film, Brightman truly immerses her fans and listeners into her whimsical, musical world. It is divided into two acts, where it opens with "Gothica" and it is followed by "Fleur Du Mal" and "Stranger in Paradise," where it is evident that Brightman's voice is still powerful as ever.Some of the highlight duets on this collection include "Carpe Diem" with internationally-recognized tenor Mario Frangoulis, as well as " Miracle (Sarah's Version) ," where Japanese maestro Yoshiki joins her on the piano in a glorious and expressive performance. Equally amazing is "Phantom of the Opera," where yet again she joins forces with Mario Frangoulis After the alluring "Fly To Paradise," it closes with an ethereal version of "Time To Say Goodbye" in English, which is sheer bliss.Overall, Hymn in Concert is an incredible film that showcases Sarah Brightman at her musical best. It is a must for every fan and listener of contemporary inspirational music, as she transports her audience to different realms. Hymn in Concert garners an A+ rating.To learn more about Sarah Brightman and her music, check out her official website More about sarah brightman, Yoshiki, Hymn, Concert, Mario Frangoulis sarah brightman Yoshiki Hymn Concert Mario Frangoulis