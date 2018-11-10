Email
Review: Sarah Brightman fantastic on new classical crossover album 'Hymn'

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On November 9, best-selling soprano and classical crossover artist, Sarah Brightman released her latest studio album, the highly-anticipated "Hymn."
The CD opens with "Hymn Overture," which instantly lures the listener into Brightman's musical world. It immediately breaks into the stunning title cut, "Hymn," which is quite inspirational.
"Sogni," as Digital Journal reported, is a crystalline collaboration with tenor Vincent Niclo. Equally expressive is "Sky And Sand," which has an adult contemporary vibe to it.
Other gems include the atmospheric "Canto Per Noi," "Follow Me," as well as "Better Is One Day," which features her pristine voice. It closes with the haunting "Miracle" and a calming version of "Time To Say Goodbye," sung entirely in English, which is sheer perfection. The control that Brightman maintains over her vocals in this eclectic CD is quite impeccable.
Hymn is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Sarah Brightman has released a fantastic new studio effort, Hymn. Her vocals on Hymn are pristine and heavenly. She is an artist that simply gets better with age and experience, like fine wine.
Brightman's sincere storytelling ability is evident throughout the project, and she is able to form a strong connection with her listeners. Her new updated and mesmerizing version of "Time To Say Goodbye" is worth the price of the collection alone. This is an album that deserves to be nominated for a Grammy award, especially since it is one of the best CDs released by a female artist in 2018. Hymn garners five out of five stars.
Read More: Sarah Brightman chatted with Digital Journal about her new album Hymn.
