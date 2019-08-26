Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Wantagh - On August 25, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Santana performed at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, New York, for a sold-out venue. Santana began their impressive show with their usual opener "Soul Sacrifice" and it was followed by "Jingo," the latter of which was an instrumental masterpiece, prior to breaking into "Evil Ways," which was juxtaposed as a mashup with "A Love Supreme." After "Breaking Down the Door," they delivered a medley of such tunes as "Lamento," "Black Magic Woman" and "Gypsy Queen," which was sultry and expressive. The band honored the Laye Tito Puente with "Oye como va," which garnered a lengthy standing ovation, and rightfully so. "Corazon Espinado" was another standout song that the audience was dancing along to. The crowd also resonated with their popular hit single "Maria Maria," prior to belting out "Foo Foo" and "Sentient Sphere." Both the band and the audience were able to feel the music. Of course, no Santana concert is complete without their multi-Grammy award-winning smash single "Smooth," which was sheer bliss, and they paid homage to The Youngbloods with their psychedelic rock hit "Get Together," thus leaving their fans yearning for more. The Verdict Overall, Santana rocked the Nikon at Jones Beach Theater, along with The Doobie Brothers. They put on a show like no other, which was nostalgic, high-energy and fun. Santana had the Long Island audience with them every step of the way, and they allowed their music to speak for itself. It garnered an A rating. Well done. To learn more about Santana and their music, check out their They shared the stage with The Doobie Brothers , who were incredible in their own right.Santana began their impressive show with their usual opener "Soul Sacrifice" and it was followed by "Jingo," the latter of which was an instrumental masterpiece, prior to breaking into "Evil Ways," which was juxtaposed as a mashup with "A Love Supreme."After "Breaking Down the Door," they delivered a medley of such tunes as "Lamento," "Black Magic Woman" and "Gypsy Queen," which was sultry and expressive.The band honored the Laye Tito Puente with "Oye como va," which garnered a lengthy standing ovation, and rightfully so. "Corazon Espinado" was another standout song that the audience was dancing along to.The crowd also resonated with their popular hit single "Maria Maria," prior to belting out "Foo Foo" and "Sentient Sphere." Both the band and the audience were able to feel the music.Of course, no Santana concert is complete without their multi-Grammy award-winning smash single "Smooth," which was sheer bliss, and they paid homage to The Youngbloods with their psychedelic rock hit "Get Together," thus leaving their fans yearning for more.Overall, Santana rocked the Nikon at Jones Beach Theater, along with The Doobie Brothers. They put on a show like no other, which was nostalgic, high-energy and fun. Carlos Santana gets better with age and experience.Santana had the Long Island audience with them every step of the way, and they allowed their music to speak for itself. It garnered an A rating. Well done.To learn more about Santana and their music, check out their official website More about Santana, Jones Beach, The Doobie Brothers, Rock and Roll, Hall of fame Santana Jones Beach The Doobie Brothers Rock and Roll Hall of fame