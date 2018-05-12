Email
article imageReview: Sandra Lynn will blow you away with 'Fight' country EP Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Country songstress Sandra Lynn has released her latest EP "Fight," and it is worth more than just a passing glance. This female country artist will blow you away.
Her Fight EP opens on a powerhouse note with "Fight," where her dynamic vocals are reminiscent of such country songstresses as Rebecca Lynn Howard meets LeAnn Rimes. It is followed by the refreshing "Rest in Pieces," which has a radio-friendly vibe to it.
This EP is the first of a three-part series that will be released throughout the year. It was produced by Grammy award-winning producer and engineer Ben Fowler, who has worked with such acclaimed artists as Eric Clapton, Michael McDonald and southern rock group Lynyrd Skynyrd, among others.
Lynn is able to tell a moving story in "Somebody Kissed Me at a Bar," which is accompanied by a remarkable music video. It closes with the mid-tempo "From the Outside," which features her crystalline voice.
The EP Fight by Sandra Lynn is available on iTunes.
The Verdict
Overall, Sandra Lynn delivers on her Fight EP. She deserves to become the next big female star in country music. Her vocals are quite impeccable. This studio effort garners an A rating.
To learn more about Sandra Lynn, check out her official homepage, and Facebook page.
