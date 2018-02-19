Rising Long Island songstress Sammi Rae Murciano has released an empowering music video for her latest single "Reflection."
In this bold music video, Murciano showcases a great deal of inner strength, and at the same time, she is not afraid to be vulnerable. It has an optimistic message to it, that deserves to be heard. She sings from experience.
The song is truly a reflection on some of the most important lessons that she has learned in life. Murciano started writing this moving song two years ago, not knowing what the outcome would be. Murciano looks back at the challenges she faced in life, and those emotions turned into lyrics, which are inspiring to her listeners.
The Verdict
Overall, Sammi Rae Murciano deserves a round of applause for her new "Reflection" music video, which is beautifully done. This teenager singer is going places.
For more information on Long Island singing sensation Sammi Rae Murciano and her "Reflection" music video, check out her official website.