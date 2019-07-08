Email
article imageReview: Sammi Rae Murciano, Los Vegas delight on 'Escapate' music video Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On June 26, rising pop sensation Sammi Rae Murciano released her new music video for the song "Escapate" featuring Los Vegas.
Their vocals blend well together, and the song is accompanied by a neat music video that features stunning Long Island scenery. The song encompasses elements of pop, electronic and Latin music.
Particularly impressive about the music video is that it features a cameo from radio host Danny Romano ("The Dan Romano Show" on Governor's Radio).
On July 11, Murciano will be performing live in Adventureland in Farmingdale on Long Island.
The Verdict
Overall, Sammi Rae Murciano charms on her new music video for "Escapate" with Los Vegas. It showcases her growth and maturity as a recording artist, and that she is not afraid to take risks with her music. Los Vegas is remarkable as well. "Escapate" garners two thumbs up.
"Escapate" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
To learn more about Sammi Rae Murciano and her music, check out her official Facebook page.
