Singer-songwriter Sam Williams charms on his song "SHUTEYE," which was released on December 18.

This tune deals with the sorrow that one feels in the middle of the night. "Sometimes when your heart needs rest, your guilt and your mind won't allow it," he said. "Sometimes you shatter on the inside, and that's alright."

Williams wrote "SHUTEYE" during the previous summer, and he wanted to share it with his fans and listeners. "Like us, songs are living, breathing, and changing organisms and they take new meanings as the days go by," he said.

Williams comes from country music royalty. He is the grandson of country music legend Hank Williams and the son of outlaw legend Hank Williams Jr. He is the latest in a long line of American originals, but he's not here for the sake of tradition.

He has his own unique voice and tone, and he writes in that distinct singular style. His music is filled with honesty and gut-wrenching lyrics that showcase both compassion and vulnerability.

"SHUTEYE" will resonate well with his listening audience. It is worth more than just a passing glance. It garners two thumbs up.