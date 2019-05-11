Special By By Markos Papadatos 46 mins ago in Music Rising country artist Saw Grow released his new studio album, "Love and Whiskey," on May 3 via Average Joes Entertainment. Equally remarkable is "Battle of the South" and the stunning acoustic ballad, "Drink About That." The title track, "Love and Whiskey" is infectious and a great deal of fun. In the outlaw and gritty, "Dirty It Up," Grow collaborates with country rapper Colt Ford. He showcases his vocal acrobatics on "Nobody's You" and then displays his soft side on "She Ain't One of Those." His album closes on a bluesy note with "Try" and with the upbeat "What We Wanna." Love and Whiskey is available on such digital providers as The Verdict Overall, Sam Grow delights on his new studio album, Love and Whiskey. There is a lot of variety on this musical effort, where every track has its own identity. This CD garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. The CD opens with " Boots ," which has a Brantley Gilbert meets Josh Thompson vibe to it, and it immediately breaks into the heartwarming "History," as well as the catchy "God Made Small Towns," which will resonate well with his male listeners. It is followed by the reassuring and liberating "I'm Not Him."Equally remarkable is "Battle of the South" and the stunning acoustic ballad, "Drink About That." The title track, "Love and Whiskey" is infectious and a great deal of fun. In the outlaw and gritty, "Dirty It Up," Grow collaborates with country rapper Colt Ford.He showcases his vocal acrobatics on "Nobody's You" and then displays his soft side on "She Ain't One of Those." His album closes on a bluesy note with "Try" and with the upbeat "What We Wanna."Love and Whiskey is available on such digital providers as iTunes and Spotify Overall, Sam Grow delights on his new studio album, Love and Whiskey. There is a lot of variety on this musical effort, where every track has its own identity. This CD garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. More about Sam Grow, love and whiskey, Country, Album Sam Grow love and whiskey Country Album