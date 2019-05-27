Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Dutch DJ and producer Sam Feldt released his latest EP "Magnets" on May 24, 2019, via Spinnin Records. It is certainly his most ambitious musical effort to date. "Lose My Colours," featuring Sam Martin, is nonchalant and carefree, while Rozes lends her crisp, crystalline vocals on "One Day" in a collaboration with Yves V. This song is one of the highlight tracks on the EP. It closes with Post Malone, Feldt's impressive collaboration with RANI. His Magnets EP is available on The Verdict Overall, Sam Feldt is the future of the electronic dance music (EDM) scene. He gets better with each release that he puts out. Each song on this Magnets EP has its own identity, and it stands out sonically and lyrically. This collection garners two giant thumbs up. To learn more about Sam Feldt and his new music, check out his Read More: Sam Feldt chatted with This EP opens with his magnetic collaboration with Sophie Simmons entitled "Magnets," which instantly lures fans and listeners in this new EP. It is followed by the soothing yet stunning "Hide & Seek," where he joins forces with Joe Housley."Lose My Colours," featuring Sam Martin, is nonchalant and carefree, while Rozes lends her crisp, crystalline vocals on "One Day" in a collaboration with Yves V. This song is one of the highlight tracks on the EP. It closes with Post Malone, Feldt's impressive collaboration with RANI.His Magnets EP is available on Amazon and on iTunes Overall, Sam Feldt is the future of the electronic dance music (EDM) scene. He gets better with each release that he puts out. Each song on this Magnets EP has its own identity, and it stands out sonically and lyrically. This collection garners two giant thumbs up.To learn more about Sam Feldt and his new music, check out his official website and his Facebook page : Sam Feldt chatted with Digital Journal back in November of 2017. More about Sam Feldt, Magnets, Ep, Dance, Music Sam Feldt Magnets Ep Dance Music