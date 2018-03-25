Email
Review: Salina Solomon will blow you away with new album '20/20'


By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On March 24, singer-songwriter Salina Solomon has independently released her new album "20/20." Digital Journal has the scoop.
Solomon's album opens with the mid-tempo and sassy "Nightmare," which features her rich, crisp vocals. Equally noteworthy is the follow-up "Let Go," which is a controlled vocal performance, with a liberating message to it.
"Burn Out" has a haunting and stirring vibe to it, and her delivery is expressive and crystalline. After the unflinching, spitfire tune "I Hate It," 20/20 closes with the acoustic guitar-driven, autobiographical tune "New York City," where she pays homage to her musical roots.
Solomon's new collection is available on Amazon and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Salina Solomon is back stronger than ever with her latest release, 20/20. All five songs have their own identities. Solomon's vocals are raw, and pure as the driven snow. Last year, Solomon made Digital Journal's list of "Top six female singers from Long Island," and rightfully so. She proves to still be at the top of her game, musically. 20/20 garners an A rating.
To learn more about singing sensation Salina Solomon and 20/20, check out her official Facebook page, and website.
