Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Huntington - Singer-songwriter Salina Solomon performed an incredible solo concert at Finley's Of Greene Street in Huntington, for a good turnout. Solomon eloquently covered songs from her latest 20/20 EP, which earned a favorable review from Digital Journal. She opened her set with the midtempo and stirring "Nightmare," while the infectious "Let Go" had a liberating vibe to it. "Burn Out" was a controlled, polished ballad, where she displayed her ability to hit the high notes. Her voice was reminiscent of Florence Welch and that ought to be taken as a major compliment. "I Hate It" was unapologetic but entertaining, and "New York City" was a favorite tune among the crowd. She showcased a great deal of charm and charisma, and she is worth seeing in concert, whether she is playing solo or with her band. Solomon will be releasing new music in the middle of 2020, so fans and listeners can look forward to that. The Verdict Overall, Salina Solomon was superb at Finley's Of Greene Street in Huntington. The audience had the chance to experience her music raw, solo, and accompanied solely by her guitar. She allowed her crisp, crystalline vocals to shine, and her live set garnered an A rating. Well done. To learn more about Salina Solomon and her music, check out her official Facebook page