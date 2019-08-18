Special By By Markos Papadatos 58 mins ago in Music Huntington - On August 18, Sal "The Voice" Valentinetti (of "America's Got Talent" fame) performed at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island. As Valentinetti took the Paramount stage, backed by a talented orchestra, he kicked off his set with "It Don't Mean A Thing." "What a welcome home this is," he said, following the warm reception. He continued with Frank Sinatra's "The Best is Yet to Come" and "More." "I've got one question for you," he told the Huntington crowd. "How you doing?" he emphasized. "Sundays were built for Italians," he said. "Italians make Sundays what they are. I am so honored that you chose me to make your Sunday night. I'm excited to be here," he added. It was followed by "Come Fly with Me," where red and blue lights dimmed from the stage. "I'm too happy to be home," he admitted, and immediately broke into a soulful and smooth version of Dean Martin's "Sway." Valentinetti shared that he will be celebrating a birthday next week, his 24th birthday, and acknowledged that he has an "old soul." He paid homage to Frankie Valli with an expressive rendition of "Can't Take My Eyes Off You." "Thank you," he reiterated and went on to sing "I've Got You Under My Skin." He picked up the pace with Nat King Cole's "On The Street Where You Live." "Salud," he added. He gave us a spelling lesson with "LOVE," and continued with such noteworthy songs as Frank Sinatra's "Stardust," "Luck Be a Lady," "Mack the Knife," as well as the fan-favorite "Fly Me to the Moon." The Verdict Overall, To learn more about Sal "The Voice" Valentinetti, check out his Anna Maria Villa served as his opening act, who warmed up the stage for "The Voice."As Valentinetti took the Paramount stage, backed by a talented orchestra, he kicked off his set with "It Don't Mean A Thing." "What a welcome home this is," he said, following the warm reception.He continued with Frank Sinatra's "The Best is Yet to Come" and "More." "I've got one question for you," he told the Huntington crowd. "How you doing?" he emphasized."Sundays were built for Italians," he said. "Italians make Sundays what they are. I am so honored that you chose me to make your Sunday night. I'm excited to be here," he added.It was followed by "Come Fly with Me," where red and blue lights dimmed from the stage. "I'm too happy to be home," he admitted, and immediately broke into a soulful and smooth version of Dean Martin's "Sway."Valentinetti shared that he will be celebrating a birthday next week, his 24th birthday, and acknowledged that he has an "old soul." He paid homage to Frankie Valli with an expressive rendition of "Can't Take My Eyes Off You.""Thank you," he reiterated and went on to sing "I've Got You Under My Skin." He picked up the pace with Nat King Cole's "On The Street Where You Live." "Salud," he added.He gave us a spelling lesson with "LOVE," and continued with such noteworthy songs as Frank Sinatra's "Stardust," "Luck Be a Lady," "Mack the Knife," as well as the fan-favorite "Fly Me to the Moon."Overall, Sal Valentinetti was able to put a nostalgic and entertaining show at The Paramount, where he tipped his hat to The Rat Pack. He is worth seeing in concert whenever he comes to town. His live set at The Paramount garnered an A rating.To learn more about Sal "The Voice" Valentinetti, check out his official website and his Facebook page More about Sal Valentinetti, the paramount, Frank sinatra, Long island, Rat pack Sal Valentinetti the paramount Frank sinatra Long island Rat pack