On January 25, 2019, RCA Records Nashville recording artist Ryan Hurd will be performing at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City. Hurd will play four, full band shows at some famed clubs, which are custom-made for Hurd's lyrics and melodies. The singer-songwriter noted that these four shows are in four of his favorite markets in iconic venues. Country singer-songwriter Ryan Beaver will serve as his special musical guest. Aside from the Bowery Ballroom in New York, Hurd will also play the Troubadour in Los Angeles on January 17, Joe's on Weed St. in Chicago on February 23, and Nashville's Exit/In on February 28. Throughout his career in the country music business, Hurd has accumulated almost 100 million streams on streaming services. He has shared the stage with such country acts as Thomas Rhett, Dustin Lynch, Maren Morris (his wife), and Florida Georgia Line. As a songwriter, he has co-written hit singles for such artists as Blake Shelton ("Lonely Tonight," Shelton's duet with Ashley Monroe), Lady Antebellum ("You Look Good"), and Luke Bryan ("Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset"). His latest single "To a T" is available on iTunes. The song garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. "To a T" has a neat pulsating beat to it, and his mellow, baritone vocals are smooth as silk. Hurd is certainly one of modern country music's most underrated male artists. To learn more about rising country artist Ryan Hurd, check out his official website