Rising country singer-songwriter Ryan Hurd released his latest music video for his single "To a T." Digital Journal has the scoop. The video for "To a T" is so personal to him, that it will resonate well with his country listeners and fans. Particularly impressive about the video is that it features real-life couples in it. Towards the end, it features Hurd face-timing his wife, Grammy award-winning country star Maren Morris. Hurd's smooth vocals on this song are reminiscent of such artists as Thomas Rhett meets Will Hoge, and that ought to be taken as a compliment. "To a T" is available on iTunes and on Spotify. The song is climbing up the Billboard Hot Country charts. Hurd allows his rich, rumbling voice to shine on this love song, and the poignant music video helps elevate it to a higher level. The Verdict Overall, Ryan Hurd delivers on his latest music video for "To a T." He consistently proves that he is one of the most underrated male recording artists in the contemporary country music scene. Country radio ought to give him more airplay, especially since his songs are meaningful. Hurd's music video for "To a T" garners two giant thumbs up. Well done. To learn more about Ryan Hurd and his music, check out his official website and Facebook page