Huntington - On July 24, pop singer-songwriter Ryan Cabrera performed at The Paramount on Long Island, as part of the "Pop 2000" Tour, which was hosted by Lance Bass of NSYNC. He kicked off his set with this journalist's all-time favorite Ryan Cabrera tune, the upbeat "Exit to Exit" and went on to showcase his impressive guitar skills. He noted his excitement about being on the "Pop 2000" Tour with his friends. Cabrera shared that this year is quite special to him since it marks the 15th anniversary of his Take It All Away debut studio album, and recalled the days when his hair was spikier. He immediately broke into his stunning love ballad "True," where he invited the fans to take their phones out, and they were able to light up the venue, as he sang an additional chorus towards the end, which was a magical sight. Cabrera also made a special dedication to one of his friends, where he was able to spread some positivity with the vivacious "House on Fire." Equally fun and impressive was the uptempo and infectious "On the Way Down," and he threw in some neat covers as the Goo Goo Dolls' "Slide" and Justin Bieber's "Sorry." The Verdict Overall, Ryan Cabrera delivered at The Paramount as part of the "Pop 2000" Tour. One can always count on Cabrera to put on a great show. His rocking set garnered an A rating. Cabrera shared the Paramount stage with such pop acts as Aaron Carter, Tyler Hilton, and O-Town.