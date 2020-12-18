Review: Russell Dickerson surprises fan with a car this holiday season

Email
article imageReview: Russell Dickerson surprises fan with a car this holiday season

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Country artist Russell Dickerson surprised one of his biggest fans with a car this holiday season once he found out about her tragic story. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Sarah Frei is a 17-year-old girl from Syracuse, Utah, who was riding with friends this summer when their car was hit head-on by a drunk driver. Due to this tragic incident, Sarah became paralyzed from the waist down and is now a double amputee.
Despite this horrible and life-changing incident, she has kept a positive attitude and she is determined to not let this define her. Her outlook is truly incredible and has captured the country's attention.
She is a big fan of country artist Russell Dickerson and her school's cheerleading team created a dance routine for her while she was in the hospital to her favorite song "Home Sweet." Once that came to the attention of Dickerson, he shared his support for Sarah on social media and he commended her for her brevity and incredible recovery.
Dickerson continued to keep Sarah in his thoughts and prayers, so he teamed up with Chevrolet. They surprised her with a 2021 Chevrolet Traverse, which has been tailored for her needs. The country star surprised Sarah during a video call earlier this week, and her reaction is priceless, and it may be seen below.
This news was poignant and heartwarming, and just exactly what the world needs this holiday season.
BraunAbility is a manufacturing company that specializes in wheelchair accessible vehicles and lifts, and it customized a 2021 Chevrolet Traverse with Sarah's needs in mind, which included a fully-powered and lighted ramp, and maximized cabin space.
