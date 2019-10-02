Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music New York - On October 2, country trio Runaway June opened for Carrie Underwood at Madison Square Garden as part of her "Cry Pretty Tour 360." "Trouble With This Town" was mid-tempo and melodically-stunning. The control they maintained over their voices was quite impeccable. Their storytelling abilities were evident on the poignant "We Were Rich," which is a highlight from their latest studio offering, Blue Roses. They closed their six-song set with their smash single "Buy My Own Drinks," where the fans were singing along with them. It is only a matter of time before this single catapults to the top of the Billboard Hot Country Airplay charts. Their album, Blue Roses, is available on The Verdict Overall, Runaway June proves that they are one of the most underrated acts not only in country music but in the contemporary music scene in general. Their harmonies are glorious and their vocals are lilting and heavenly. Expect big things from Runaway June in the future. They were able to warm up the Madison Square Garden stage for Carrie Underwood. Their live set at The Garden garnered an A rating. Well done ladies. To learn more about Runaway June (comprised of Naomi Cooke, Hannah Mulholland, and Jennifer Wayne) kicked off their set on a sassy note with their breakthrough single " Lipstick " and it was followed by the catchy and sassy "Head Over Heels." "Fast as You" had a retro vibe to it, where the listener could recall the early music of Shania Twain, and that ought to be taken as a compliment."Trouble With This Town" was mid-tempo and melodically-stunning. The control they maintained over their voices was quite impeccable. Their storytelling abilities were evident on the poignant "We Were Rich," which is a highlight from their latest studio offering, Blue Roses.They closed their six-song set with their smash single "Buy My Own Drinks," where the fans were singing along with them. It is only a matter of time before this single catapults to the top of the Billboard Hot Country Airplay charts.Their album, Blue Roses, is available on Apple Music Overall, Runaway June proves that they are one of the most underrated acts not only in country music but in the contemporary music scene in general. Their harmonies are glorious and their vocals are lilting and heavenly. Expect big things from Runaway June in the future. They were able to warm up the Madison Square Garden stage for Carrie Underwood. Their live set at The Garden garnered an A rating. Well done ladies.To learn more about Runaway June and their music, check out their official website More about runaway june, Carrie underwood, Madison square garden, Country runaway june Carrie underwood Madison square garde... Country