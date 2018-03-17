Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music R&B singer and American Idol Season 2 winner Ruben Studdard has released a new album "Ruben Sings Luther," where he pays tribute to the legendary Luther Vandross. It immediately breaks into "Don't You Know That?" and "Bad Boy/Having a Party." In the lengthy "Love Won't Let Me Wait," Studdard's sultry voice is smooth as silk. "Here and Now" is yet another controlled, polished vocal performance. After the upbeat and fun "Til My Baby Comes Home," it closes with the powerhouse tune "A House Is Not a Home" and "Power of Love," where he leaves his listeners wanting to hear more. On May 2, Studdard will be performing songs from this album at the Studdard's Luther Vandross tribute album is available on The Verdict Overall, Ruben Studdard delights on Ruben Sings Luther, where he embodies these R&B classics. It was the perfect musical homage to his late musical influence, Luther Vandross. It is evident that Studdard was born to sing these timeless songs, and subsequently introduces them to a younger generation of fans and listeners. This collection is superb from start to finish, and it garners an A rating. To learn more about Ruben Studdard's new album and tour, check out the The album opens with the expressive ballad, "Always and Forever," and it is followed by the refreshing, mid-tempo tune "Never Too Much," as well as the piano-driven "So Amazing."It immediately breaks into "Don't You Know That?" and "Bad Boy/Having a Party." In the lengthy "Love Won't Let Me Wait," Studdard's sultry voice is smooth as silk. "Here and Now" is yet another controlled, polished vocal performance.After the upbeat and fun "Til My Baby Comes Home," it closes with the powerhouse tune "A House Is Not a Home" and "Power of Love," where he leaves his listeners wanting to hear more.On May 2, Studdard will be performing songs from this album at the NYCB Theatre at Westbury on Long Island, as part of "Always & FOrever: An Evening of Luther Vandross starring Ruben Studdard."Studdard's Luther Vandross tribute album is available on iTunes Overall, Ruben Studdard delights on Ruben Sings Luther, where he embodies these R&B classics. It was the perfect musical homage to his late musical influence, Luther Vandross. It is evident that Studdard was born to sing these timeless songs, and subsequently introduces them to a younger generation of fans and listeners. This collection is superb from start to finish, and it garners an A rating.To learn more about Ruben Studdard's new album and tour, check out the official homepage More about ruben studdard, luther vandross, Album, ruben sings luther ruben studdard luther vandross Album ruben sings luther