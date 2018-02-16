Email
Review: ROZES and Nicky Romero fantastic on new track 'Where Would We Be'

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
ROZES is back stronger than ever with "Where Would We Be," her latest collaboration with electronic music star Nicky Romero.
The song has a great drop to it, coupled by catchy reverb and ROZES' gorgeous voice, which is simply too good to be mortal. Nicky Romero's top-notch production helps elevate the track to a higher level.
"Where Would We Be" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, ROZES and Nicky Romero have released a spell-binding new single "Where Would We Be." ROZES' vocals are ethereal, and pure as the driven snow. Nicky Romero is a master producer in his own right. It is one of those songs that one wants to listen on repeat all day long. "Where Would We Be" garners five out of five stars.
To learn more about ROZES and her music, check out her official homepage, and her Facebook page.
