The song has a great drop to it, coupled by catchy reverb and ROZES' gorgeous voice, which is simply too good to be mortal. Nicky Romero's
top-notch production helps elevate the track to a higher level.
The Verdict
Overall, ROZES and Nicky Romero
have released a spell-binding new single "Where Would We Be." ROZES' vocals are ethereal, and pure as the driven snow. Nicky Romero
is a master producer in his own right. It is one of those songs that one wants to listen on repeat all day long. "Where Would We Be" garners five out of five stars.
