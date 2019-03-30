Brooklyn
-
On March 29, Roxy Music finally got their due. They were inducted into the prestigious Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for its Class of 2019.
The induction ceremony took place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and it was presented by Klipsch Audio. Roxy Music was the third act of the night that was inducted, and they were presented their trophies by Duran Duran, who made the opening remarks about the English rock group.
Roxy Music has been eligible for induction since 1997. The band members that were inducted included Brian Eno, Bryan Ferry, Eddie Jobson, Andy Mackay, Phil Manzanera, Graham Simpson, and Paul Thompson.
In his elaborate speech, lead singer and principal songwriter Bryan Ferry expressed his gratitude to a long list of people. The band also performed live during the award ceremony.
The band kicked off their six-song set by jamming to the eerie "In Every Dream Home a Heartache," and it was followed by "Out of the Blue," as well as their Top 30 hit "Love Is the Drug," which was their most successful single to date in America. Equally remarkable was "More Than This."
"Avalon" was the fan-favorite song of the evening, and Roxy Music closed their show with "Editions of You." Bryan Ferry proved that his voice was like fine wine, where he only gets better with age and experience.
Aside from Roxy Music, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2019 included The Cure, Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, The Zombies, Radiohead, and Def Leppard.
For more information on Roxy Music, check out their Facebook page.