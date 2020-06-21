Email
Review: Ronn Moss releases haunting version of 'The Bay' theme song

By Markos Papadatos     30 mins ago in Music
Emmy-nominated actor Ronn Moss performed his version of "The Bay" theme song while quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Moss accompanies himself on acoustic, and he lets his rich, baritone voice to shine on this track. It has a stirring vibe that will have a haunting effect on the listeners. He performed this distinct rendition of "Devil's Bride," while he was quarantined in Belgium, and he is able to harmonize well with himself. His cover of "Devil's Bride" garners two thumbs up.
The veteran soap actor plays the role of John Blackwell in the Emmy award-winning series, The Bay, on Amazon Prime. The series will be celebrating its 10th anniversary this fall.
Last summer, Moss and Matteo Bocelli (Andrea Bocelli's son) performed a duet version of Ed Sheeran's "Perfect," which was well-received by Digital Journal.
Aside from The Bay, Moss is best known for playing the role of Ridge Forrester on The Bold and The Beautiful for 25 years (1987 to 2012).
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Ronn Moss back in May of 2019.
