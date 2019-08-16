Email
article imageReview: Ronn Moss and Matteo Bocelli perform Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect' Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Veteran actor and musician Ronn Moss (ex-Ridge Forrester on "The Bold and The Beautiful," and John Blackwell on "The Bay") collaborated with Andrea Bocelli's son, Matteo Bocelli.
They sang a neat rendition of Ed Sheeran's "Perfect," which featured Ronn Moss' rich, rumbling vocals, coupled with Matteo Bocelli's impressive tenor vocal, which he sang his father's part in Italian. Both artists harmonized well together, and they were able to touch their listeners on an emotional level.
Andrea Bocelli was in the audience with wife, Veronica, and he was beaming with pride and singing along with them. It was a real treat for everyone.
Overall, this duet of Ed Sheeran's "Perfect" by Ronn Moss and Matteo Bocelli was solid and it was well-received. This performance garnered two thumbs up.
In other Ronn Moss news, he is featured in the four brand new episodes of the Emmy award-winning digital drama series, The Bay on Amazon Prime, which viewers can check out by clicking here.
To learn more about Ronn Moss, his music and remaining European tour dates, check out his official website and his Facebook page.
Read More: Ronn Moss chatted with Digital Journal about The Bay and his music.
