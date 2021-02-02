Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Rome Flynn covered "Jealous" by Labrinth on his YouTube channel, and his version is utterly fantastic. Digital Journal has the scoop. He proclaimed "Jealous" as "one of the most beautiful songs ever written," and rightfully so. In 2018, Flynn won the Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series" for his portrayal of Zende Forrester Dominguez in the popular CBS soap opera The Bold and The Beautiful. His solo music is available on The Verdict Overall, Rome Flynn's harking cover of "Jealous" by Labrinth is heartwarming, and it deserves more than just a passing glance. Flynn makes British singer-songwriterLabrinth proud with this marvelous version. It garners an A rating, and it is a substantial indication that his music is worth checking out. Flynn ought to have a bright future ahead of him in the music business. Well done. To learn more about Rome Flynn and his music, check out his It has a neat, piano-laden arrangement to it, and it showcases Flynn's rich, sultry vocals. The lyrics are warm and pure poetry. Flynn is very expressive in his moving interpretation, and it has a stirring vibe to it, which will resonate well with his fans and listeners.He proclaimed "Jealous" as "one of the most beautiful songs ever written," and rightfully so.In 2018, Flynn won the Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series" for his portrayal of Zende Forrester Dominguez in the popular CBS soap opera The Bold and The Beautiful.His solo music is available on Apple Music and on Spotify Overall, Rome Flynn's harking cover of "Jealous" by Labrinth is heartwarming, and it deserves more than just a passing glance. Flynn makes British singer-songwriterLabrinth proud with this marvelous version. It garners an A rating, and it is a substantial indication that his music is worth checking out. Flynn ought to have a bright future ahead of him in the music business. Well done.To learn more about Rome Flynn and his music, check out his Facebook page , and follow him on Twitter and Instagram More about Rome Flynn, jealous, labrinth, Emmy Rome Flynn jealous labrinth Emmy